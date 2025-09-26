Pune: Major fire broke out on on the 12th floor of a 14-storey building near Pune's Undri area, creating significant panic among residents. This incident too Place on on Friday, September 26, 2025, high rise building in Jagdamba Bhavan Road. According to information provided by authorities, Firefighting operation got difficult as gas cylinder exploded during the rescue operation.

Sudden blast left two firefighters and three residents injured, while a 15-year-old boy died during this incident, said officials. Injured individuals, were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Fire was massive that it took hours to bring it under control.

A massive fire broke out in some shanties at a slum in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, September 24. The blaze erupted around 12.15 pm in the shanties at Sevak Nagar located on Jarimari Road in Kurla West, following which at least four fire engines were rushed to the spot, a civic official told the news agency PTI.

The fire was confined to five to seven shanties and the firefighting operation was on, he said, adding that no injuries were reported so far. The reason for the blaze will be investigated after cooling operations.