Pune Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown in MIDC Area in Baramati (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (April 22, 2025): A major fire broke out on Monday afternoon at a scrap material warehouse located behind the Bharat Forge company in the Baramati MIDC area. According to initial reports, the blaze started suddenly and quickly intensified. Thick black smoke engulfed the area as the fire grew stronger, creating panic among locals and workers nearby.

Firefighters from the MIDC fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a massive operation to bring the flames under control. Despite their continuous efforts, the intensity of the fire made it difficult to douse the flames immediately.

Read Also | Pune Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Woman Falls to Death from Zipline Setup at Rajgad Water Park in Front of Family

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. However, officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. A large quantity of scrap material was destroyed. Initial estimates suggest losses worth several lakhs of rupees.

The fire has now been brought under control, and cooling operations are underway.

Read Also | Navi Mumbai: Couple Caught Having Sex Inside Moving NMMT Bus