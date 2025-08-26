Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Destroys TVS Motor Showroom in Bund Garden; 60 Vehicles Reduced To Ashes (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at the TVS Motor showroom and service centre on Bund Garden Road in Pune on Monday night, resulting in the destruction of approximately 60 two-wheelers. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Firefighters from the Pune Fire Brigade swiftly responded and managed to rescue a man who had been trapped inside the service centre due to smoke inhalation.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the Tarabaug area. Upon arrival, the fire brigade found a massive blaze engulfing the service centre, with thick smoke and several vehicles on fire. The fire was contained within 30 minutes, with personnel using breathing apparatus to manage the situation. Cooling operations are currently underway.

The fire destroyed a mix of petrol and electric two-wheelers, including both new and repair-bound bikes. In addition to the vehicles, electrical wiring, machinery, batteries, spare parts, documents, and office furniture were also destroyed. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.