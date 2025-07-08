Pune Fire Officer Felicitated for Rescuing Girl from Third-Floor Window (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (July 8, 2025): Fire Officer Yogesh Chavan was felicitated by senior officials on Tuesday after he rescued a four-year-old girl who was stuck in a third-floor window of a building in Khopde Nagar area of Katraj. The incident took place at the Sonawane Building in Gujar Nimbalkarwadi around 9.06 a.m. when Chavan, who was off duty and at home reading the newspaper, heard someone calling out that a child was about to fall. His neighbour, Umesh Sutar, informed him that a girl from a opposite building was stuck in a window on the third floor.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On saving a 4-year-old girl stuck on the third floor of the building's window, Fire Officer Yogesh Chavan was facilitated by the Chief. pic.twitter.com/1iocpFKkDK — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2025

Chavan ran to the building and saw young Bhavika Chandane hanging from the window of a locked flat. He opened the gate and quickly went upstairs. As Bhavika’s mother came back after taking her elder daughter to school, Chavan went into the flat and pulled the child to safety through the bedroom window.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the child clinging to the window and residents shouting in panic. Moments later, the girl is pulled to safety.

The fire department later honoured Chavan for his courageous act. Speaking to reporters, Chavan said, “Anything could have happened. She might have fallen. I did what anyone should do.”