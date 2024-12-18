Pune: Fires Break Out in Two Separate Locations on Same Day; Fireman Injured While Extinguishing Blaze

Two fire incidents occurred in the city early Wednesday morning. One incident took place at a warehouse storing wedding materials in the Warje area. A firefighter suffered a minor shoulder injury while controlling the blaze. In the second incident, a plywood warehouse in the Katraj area caught fire. The Pune Fire Brigade and officials from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) managed to control both fires.

The first incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the Dangat Patil Nagar area of Warje. Prabhakar Umaratkar, the head of the Warje Fire Station, along with firefighters, rushed to the scene upon receiving the information. The fire spread quickly due to the combustible wedding materials. Firefighters used water to control the flames. During the operation, firefighter Akshay Gaikwad from the Warje Fire Station suffered a minor shoulder injury. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The second incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the Mangadewadi area of Katraj. Firefighters at the Katraj station received a call about a fire at a plywood warehouse. Under the guidance of officer Pradeep Khedekar, the firefighters managed to bring the situation under control. The cause of this fire is yet to be determined.

In a separate incident on Tuesday afternoon in Kondhwa's Bagyoday area, a building caught fire. Firefighters successfully rescued a three-year-old child along with five women who were trapped inside the building.