Pune: Firing Incident in Warje After Polling, Police Claim No Connection with Elections

Pune is known as the ‘Oxford of the East’ has now gained a new image of being the crime capital of the state. Many crimes involving firing and the use of firearms are on the rise. Meanwhile another incident of firing was reported from the Ramnagar area in Warje Malwadi this time right after the voting for Baramati Constituency was over on May 07.

According to the three unknown men riding on a two-wheeler approached the Bakti Shakti Chowk in Warje and opened fire in the air at around 11:00 PM. The police claim that the firing has no connection to the ongoing Lokshabha Elections as the polling booth was far from the crime scene.

As per the police, the accused fled towards Katraj on a two-wheeler via the Mumbai-Banglore Highway on the two-wheeler. The Pune police have dispatched a team, and the search operation has been initiated. The police control room received the information about the firing at about 11:00 PM, the police rushed to the spot conducted a panchnama and recovered the blank shells. However, the firing incident on the polling day has created a stir in Pune. While the polling day for the Pune Parliamentary Constituency is on May 13 the incident has raised security concerns and questions have been raised by the locals about citizen's safety. The police have registered a case and further probe is underway.