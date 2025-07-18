Pune: Foreign Woman Caught with Rs 7.63 Crore Worth Crystal Meth Hidden in Salwar Suits

Pune, Maharashtra (July 18, 2025): Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence conducted a major operation and seized crystal meth hidden inside a bus headed towards Bengaluru. A foreign woman has been arrested in connection with the case. The seized drug weighs 3.815 kilograms and is valued at around Rs 7.63 crore in the illegal market.

DRI’s Pune regional unit and the Customs Department received a tip-off that a woman was travelling by bus from Delhi to Bengaluru carrying psychotropic substances. Based on the input, officers stopped the suspected bus on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway and began a detailed inspection.

Initial checks did not reveal any illegal material. However, further search of the bus led to the discovery of a second bag hidden at the rear side. Inside the bag were six salwar suits. Each outfit was packed with specially designed cardboard cavities filled with polythene packets containing a white crystal-like substance.

Field testing confirmed that the substance was amphetamine.

The woman has been arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Further investigation is ongoing.