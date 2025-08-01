Pune: Four Men Assault On-Duty Constables in Khadki After Being Stopped for Rash Driving

Pune, Maharashtra (August 1, 2025): Two police constables on patrol duty were assaulted by a group of four men in the Khadki area along the Pune-Mumbai highway late on July 31. The incident took place around 9 p.m. near Church Chowk in Khadki.

The injured constables were identified as Gopal Devsing Kotwal and Kajale. Both were on marshal duty during the incident. While patrolling, the officers stopped a motorist who was reportedly driving at high speed in a dangerous manner. Following a brief inquiry, the group became aggressive and launched a sudden attack.

The accused allegedly punched and kicked the officers, pushing them to the ground and severely beating them.

Based on Kotwal’s complaint, a case was registered at Khadki police station. The four accused were arrested and identified as Junaid Iqbal Shaikh, 27; Nafees Naushad Shaikh, 25; Yunus Yusuf Shaikh, 25; and Arif Akram Shaikh, 25.

All four have been booked for assaulting government officials. They will be produced before a court soon.