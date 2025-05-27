Pune: Four Minors Detained in Talegaon For Attacking Youth Over Cellphone Argument

Pune: A 17-year-old-teen was attacked with the sharp weapon following the heated argyments over the cell phone. Talegaon police have detained four minors (17-years-old), on account of attempt to kill. This incident took place near an eatery along the Pune-Mumbai highway at Talegaon Dabhade on Sunday evening. The victim, who runs a milk supply business, sustained a blow from a sharp weapon on his left hand. His friend also sustained injuries in the attack.

As per the TOI report Police Sub-Inspector M S Mohare of the Talegaon Dabhade police told portal that, Following a heated argument over a cellphone two days prior, a group of minors attacked the victim with sharp weapons in front of an eatery on Sunday evening, according to the complainant.

According to Mohare, a minor attempted to strike the victim's head, but the victim blocked the blow with his hand. The gang also assaulted the complainant's friend and threw stones at them as they fled. Mohare stated that the minor filed a complaint on Monday night, leading to the detention of four minors under sections 109 (murder attempt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and relevant sections of the Indian Arm Act. The detained minors have prior records of body offences.