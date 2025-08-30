Pune Ganeshotsav 2025: Historical and Mythological Scenes Mesmerize Devotees in City Peths

Pune during Ganeshotsav is draped in tradition and culture. Pandal's make sure that they put forth the best image of city in front of devotes. Pune's Peth areas are alive with activity, and the pandals are captivating devotees with their grand historical and mythological displays. Historical scenes like 'Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's escape from Agra', 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj - The Bright Sun of History', 'The Thrill of Pawan Khindi', 'The Massacre of the Chafekar Brothers', while mythological scenes like 'Hanuman-Kumbhakarna War' and 'The Wall Built and the Sermon Given by Saint Dnyaneshwar' have come alive in front of the devotees.

Tradition of the pandals in Shaniwar Peth, Sadashiv Peth, Narayan Peth and Shukrawar Peth has continued this year as well, and most of the pandals have emphasized on presenting lively scenes. This has added more excitement to the atmosphere.

On Saturday, ahead of Gauri Ganapati, central Pune's Ganpati mandals drew large crowds following the initial one-and-a-half-day Ganpati idol immersions. The Shanipar Mandal's 'Underwater Dwarka' display is particularly popular. These displays, blending historical heritage, mythological inspiration, and social messages, are becoming a hallmark of Pune's Ganeshotsav, revitalizing devotees.

Devotees are flocking to see the historical scene of the meeting of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Changdev Maharaj, created by the Munjoba Bal Tarun Mitramandal in Narayan Peth. Kunjir Talim Umbarya Ganapati Mitramandal has presented a live scene of Shivaji Maharaj’s rescue from Panhala. The Bal Vikas Mitramandal Trust in Shaniwar Peth has created a grand replica of the Swarnagiri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Telangana, and the youth are flocking to see it. The Jai Hind Mitramandal in Shaniwar Peth has presented a scene of Shri Adimaya Adishakti three and a half Shaktipeeths. A large crowd, especially female devotees, is gathering to witness this spectacle.