Pune Gang Rape Case: ‘Unfortunately, Maharashtra Is Not Safe for Women’, Says Supriya Sule

A shocking incident has surfaced in Pune. Two days ago, a school bus driver allegedly assaulted two minor girls. Adding to the shock, another case has emerged where a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by three men while walking with a friend at Bopdev Ghat. This incident has further shaken the community, prompting NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule to express her outrage.

Very infuriating! What is going on in Pune? The incident of gang rape of a girl in Bopdev Ghat has come to light. Incidents of violence against women are continuously increasing in Pune and across the state. The home department does not seem to be doing anything to stop these incidents. Unfortunately, it has to be said that Maharashtra is not safe for women. The government should arrest the accused in the said incident and take strict action against them, Supriya Sule said in a post X.

अतिशय संतापजनक!

पुण्यात हे काय सुरू आहे?

बोपदेव घाटात एका मुलीवर सामूहिक अत्याचार झाल्याची घटना उजेडात आली आहे. पुणे आणि राज्यभरात सातत्याने महिलांवरील अत्याचारांच्या घटना वाढतच आहेत.या घटनांना पायबंद घालण्यासाठी गृहखाते काहीही करताना दिसत नाही. दुर्दैवाने महाराष्ट्र महिलांसाठी… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 4, 2024

The incident occurred on September 3 night when a 21-year-old girl went with her male friend to visit the ghat area. According to the police, the victim along with her friend was sitting in an isolated place at around 11 pm when three unknown men approached and started assaulting her friend and then allegedly raped her multiple times.