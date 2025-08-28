Pune Ganpati Festival 2025: PMC Ready for One-and-a-Half-Day Ganpati Visarjan

Pune: Ganeshotsav has began across the Maharashtra in full swing and today 1.5 days Ganpati will be immersed in the pound. The municipal machinery is ready for the one-and-a-half-day immersion of Ganpati. The work of painting the tanks on the immersion ghat has also been completed. Municipal employees, lifeguards, and sanitation workers have been appointed at the immersion ghat.

This Ganesha will be bid farewell on Thursday (28th). For this, all preparations have been completed at the ghats of Amruteshwar Ghat, Pulachi Wadi, near Nataraj Cinema, Omkareshwar, Vriddheshwar, Garware College, Panchaleshwar, Ashtabhuja Temple, Sangam Ghat, Vitthal Temple, Bappu Ghat, Thosar Paga Ghat, Chima Udyan Yerawada, Warje (Cemetery), and Dattawadi Ghat.

As per the directions of the High Court, it is mandatory to immerse Ganesh idols up to six feet in artificial tanks. Accordingly, the Municipal Corporation has arranged for Ganesh immersion in a total of 38 artificial tanks under 15 regional offices, 648 iron tanks placed at a total of 281 places. Also, Nirmalya Kalash-containers have been placed at 338 places. 241 idol donation centers have been set up in various parts of the city for the collection of Ganesh idols, informed Sandeep Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation's Solid Waste Department. The Ganesh idols should be immersed by the lifeguards appointed by the municipality along the river banks, if possible. A total of 15 fireman servants, including 1 fireman from the fire brigade, have been temporarily appointed for a total of 15 ghats, including 2 in each of the three shifts, for a total of 90 lifeguards on daily wages, and 30 reserve lifeguards at the central fire station during the Ganeshotsav period.

344 CCTV cameras

There are a total of 429 immersion ghats and tanks in the city, and work has begun to install 3708 LED lamps, 197 generator sets, 388 speaker sets, and 192 sq. ft. LED screens at these places. For the safety of citizens, a total of 344 temporary CCTV cameras have been installed at the immersion ghats and tanks in the city.