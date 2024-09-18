Pune Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Ganesh Idol Immersion Procession Concludes After 30 Hours, Over 3,800 Mandals Participated

The city finally bid farewell to their beloved Bappa as the visarjan procession which started on the auspicious occasion of ‘Anant Chaturdashi’ on September 17 at around 10:00 am. The visarjan procession ended at around 4:45 pm after Maharashtra Tarun Mandal from Kashewadi completed its immersion rites a the visarjan ghat. Almost 3,800 registered Ganpati mandals participated in the procession while the streets were filled with the echos of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudcya Varshi Lavkar Ya’.

On Tuesday morning at around 10:30 am, the immersion procession started with the aarti of the first Kasba Ganapati followed by the other prominent ‘Manache Ganpati’ including Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal, Guruji Talim Mandal, Tulshibaug Mandal and Kesri Wada Mandal. The Shreemant Dagdushet Halwai Ganpati concluded its procession by 8:45 am at the Panchaleshwar Ghat on September 17.

After that, the procession continued till 4:45 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar interacted with the press after the procession. On this occasion, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma (IPS Ranjan Kumar Sharma), DCP Sandeep Singh Gill (Sandeep Singh Gill) and other police officers were present.

The Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar expressed his gratitude towards the citizens of and all the Ganesh Mandals in Pune for maintaining excellent coordination with the police department and the civic administration. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that the procession ended on a high note and without any inappropriate incident.

While the procession lasted for over 30 hours and 12 minutes almost 8000 police personnel were deployed at the bandobast duty to ensure a safe ‘Ganpati Visarjan’. The emphasis was given to women's safety and chain and mobile thieves.

Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that there was a complete ban on the use of laser light in the procession and action will be taken against any mandal who violated the guidelines imposed by the civic administration.