Pune: Girls Engage in Free-Style Fight in Yerwada Over Boyfriend Message; Video Goes Viral

Pune Girls Fight Video: A clash broke out late at night in Yerwada’s Netaji School area after an argument over a message to a boyfriend. Two groups of girls fought with each other and a video of the incident has since gone viral. According to reports, the fight took place around 10:30 p.m. The video shows the girls involved in hitting, kicking, pulling hair and using abusive language. The commotion drew a large crowd in the area and shocked local residents.

Caught On Camera: Girls Clash In Free-Style Brawl In Pune’s Yerawada Over Messages To Boyfriend pic.twitter.com/6qwnMXauYr — Pune First (@Pune_First) August 23, 2025

The video drew sharp reactions online. Citizens linked the incident to peer pressure, parental negligence and the influence of social media.

In another incident in Lonavala, videos circulated showing drunk women fighting on the Old Pune–Mumbai highway on Sunday afternoon. The women came out on the road and began hitting each other in front of a crowded chikki shop. The fight blocked traffic and caused chaos with honking vehicles and shouting in the area.

Lonavala Traffic Police rushed to the scene. Female police officers later detained the women after they refused to stop.