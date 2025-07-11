Here is a rephrased version of the news article, written with 0% plagiarism, no repetition, and approximately 100 words in each paragraph:

A disturbing episode unfolded at Pune’s historic Goodluck Irani Café when a customer reportedly discovered fragments of glass in a serving of bun maska. The customer, Akash Jalgi, had gone to the cafe with his wife for breakfast when he suddenly bit into something sharp while eating. Believing it to be ice at first, he later realized it was glass. Jalgi promptly informed the café staff, leading to an apology from the owner and a waived bill. He stated that the incident could have turned dangerous had he not noticed in time, underscoring a critical lapse in food safety.

In response to the incident, Jalgi lodged a formal complaint with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) using their digital platform. Meanwhile, the owner clarified that the bun maska is not prepared on-site but is sourced from an external vendor, who has now been notified. While the café expressed regret, this explanation has drawn scrutiny from customers, many of whom argue that the ultimate responsibility for serving safe food still lies with the establishment. Given the café’s longstanding reputation—established in 1935 and known for delicacies like keema pao and caramel pudding—this incident has shocked loyal patrons and triggered broader food hygiene concerns.