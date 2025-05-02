Pune: Gold Theft at Pimpri Pendhar Yatra; Gang Arrested with Ornaments Worth Rs 4.60 Lakh

In a shocking turn of incidents gang was arrested for stealing gold ornaments from a woman’s neck during the Pimpri Pendhar village yatra. Assistant Police Inspector Lahu Thate confirmed that valuables worth Rs 4.60 lakh were seized from the accused. As per reports the incident took place on April 24 within the jurisdiction of Otur Police Station. Police received information that villagers had apprehended a man and a woman who had allegedly stolen a gold mangalsutra from a woman’s neck during the Muktadevi Yatra at Pimpri Pendhar. Acting promptly under the guidance of API Lahu Thate, the suspects were taken into custody and interrogated.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered at Otur Police Station for the theft of a mangalsutra weighing one and a half tola, valued at Rs 1.60 lakh. The arrested individuals have been identified as Suresh Gautam Chavan, Yogita Ganesh Pawar, and Maya Durvesh Pawar all residents of Imampur in Paithan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The accused were produced before the First-Class Judicial Magistrate in Junnar and remanded to police custody for three days. During further interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The police also seized a Maruti Alto car used in the theft, valued at Rs 2.50 lakh. In total, assets worth Rs 4.60 lakh — including the stolen mangalsutra were recovered.

The investigation is being led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Junnar, Ravindra Chaudhari. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Police Inspector Lahu Thate of Otur, PSI Yuvraj Jadhav, and PSI Sandeep Amne. The police team included Constables Dinesh Sable, Suresh Gengje, Namdev Bamble, Mahesh Pathare, Bharat Suryavanshi, Dhananjay Palave, Jyotiram Pawar, and Vishwas Kedari. Police mitras (friends) Shankar Ahinve and Sachin Pansare also assisted in the investigation. Further inquiry is being carried out by Constable Dinesh Sable and Women’s Police Officer Mayuri Khose.