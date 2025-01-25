Pune: Guillain-Barre Syndrome Patient Dies of Pneumonia in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A 64-year-old woman, who was infected with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), passed away at the Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Smriti (YCM) Hospital in Sant Tukaramnagar. According to Dr. Rajendra Wable, Dean of YCM Hospital, although the woman was diagnosed with GBS, she died of pneumonia.

The woman was first admitted to a private hospital on November 17 due to breathing difficulties. On November 24, she was transferred to Dr. D Y Patil Hospital, where she was diagnosed with pneumonia and received treatment in the ICU. On December 29, she was shifted to YCM Hospital for further care. Upon her admission, doctors discovered significant lung infection and confirmed that she was suffering from GBS. The woman passed away on Tuesday, January 21, while undergoing treatment.

The administration of YCM Hospital has clarified that the cause of death was pneumonia, not GBS. As of now, 12 patients in Pimpri Chinchwad have been diagnosed with GBS. Out of these, six patients have recovered and been discharged, one woman has died, and five others are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.