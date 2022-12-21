Pune: Gumen open fire in sweet shop, FIR registered

In a shocking incident, a video has now surfaced on two armed men opening firing in a sweet shop in Pune area. In the CCTV footage, two men can be seen firing four rounds from their guns. No one was injured in the firing.The shocking incident took place at Vadgaon Budruk on Sinhagad Road. Sinhagad road police have detained one of the accused along with a minor in connection with the case. Two country made pistols have been seized from them.

According to the police, there is a Phulpari Sweet Mall along the main road at Vadgaon Budruk in the Sinhagad Road area. Two youths came to the shop around 4 pm on Monday and took one kg of Kaju katli. However, when the shopkeeper asked for the money, they refused to pay, and then he tried to shoot at the shopkeeper with a pistol but he failed to fire the bullet but opened fire in another attempt. In all this chaos, the accused were shocked to see that a crowd had gathered at the place.

After the incident, the shopkeepers ignored it, mistaking it for a toy gun. However, when Sachin Nivangune, president of the traders' association, came to know about this, he told senior inspector Shailesh Sankhe of the Sinhagad Road Police Station. The police checked the CCTV footage of the incident. Also, when the bullet from the gun in the shop was seized and examined, it was found to be true. Considering the seriousness of the crime, they immediately searched for the accused. Police detained an accused, including a minor in the case, and recovered two pistols. The incident, which took place along the road, has created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens.