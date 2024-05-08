Pune Heatwave Relief: IMD Predicts Rains and Thunderstorms from May 12-13

Pune remains in the grip of a sweltering heat wave as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a slight respite in the coming days. According to the IMD forecast, rains accompanied by thunderstorms are anticipated to hit the region from May 12 to May 13. However, the mercury is expected to maintain its high levels, with temperatures fluctuating between 41.0 and 40.0 degrees Celsius from May 08 to May 14. While the skies are predicted to start off clear, they are forecasted to progressively cloud over as the day progresses, particularly in the afternoon or evening hours.

The maximum temperature recorded in the Koregaon region on May 07 was 40.9 degrees Celsius with 67 per cent relative humidity. The NDA region recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius while the IMD forecast suggests the maximum temperature to range between 38.0 to 39.0 degrees Celsius from May 08 to May 14 with rains likely from May 12 to May 14.

The Lohegaon region recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius the IMD predicts the maximum temperature to be 40.0 degrees Celsius from May 08 to May 14. The Pashan region recorded a maximum temperature of 39.0 degrees Celsius on May 07 while the IMD forecast suggests the temperature range between 39.0 to 40.0 degrees Celsius from May 08 to May 14 with rains and thunderstorms from May 12 to May 14. The Shivaji Nagar area recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius on May 07 while the IMD forecast suggests a maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius from May 08 to May 14.