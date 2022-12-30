Pune: Heavy police deployment across city on New Year's Eve

The Pune police on Wednesday announced a few measures to ensure the orderly conduct of the year-end celebrations, and the city is prepared to celebrate the thirty-first night with great enthusiasm. On New Year's Eve, Pune police deployed 5,000 officers to ensure smooth operations and uphold law & order. To strictly monitor drink-driving and to protect the public, 4,000 police officers will be deployed on the ground together with 1,000 traffic police.

After 7 o'clock on December 31, major roadways like FC Road and MG Road will be closed to traffic. A road closure near Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir has also been declared by the Pune municipal police on January 1, 2023, when a large number of devotees will be visiting the temple to seek blessings. Traffic diversion orders have been issued by the Pune traffic police to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

Police officers will be stationed at an important hotspot where people regularly gather to celebrate. As a precaution, the traffic police will use the blockade to prevent overcrowding, petty theft, and other crimes. The traffic department will keep an eye out for drunk drivers and take strict action against them. Furthermore, crime branch teams will be on the lookout for theft-related offences.