Pune Helicopter Crash: Chopper with Four On Board Crashes in Paud Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)

A helicopter belonging to Global Hektra crashed near Paud in Pune district amid heavy rainfall on Saturday. The accident's technical cause has not yet been determined. The incident occurred during a period of intense rain in the region.

The helicopter, an AW 139, was en route from Mumbai to Vijayawada when it went down. There were four individuals on board: Captain Anand, who was injured and has been taken to a hospital; Dhir Bhatia; Amardeep Singh; and SP Ram. All are reported to be in stable condition.

The rescue operations are ongoing.