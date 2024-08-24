Pune Helicopter Crash: Chopper with Four On Board Crashes in Paud Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2024 03:33 PM2024-08-24T15:33:36+5:302024-08-24T15:36:51+5:30
A helicopter belonging to Global Hektra crashed near Paud in Pune district amid heavy rainfall on Saturday. The accident's technical cause has not yet been determined. The incident occurred during a period of intense rain in the region.
पुण्यातील पौडजवळ हेलिकॉप्टर कोसळले; प्रवासी सुखरूप, एक जण रुग्णालयात दाखल#Pune#helicopter#rain#nature#paudpic.twitter.com/VekbBFrNyw— Lokmat (@lokmat) August 24, 2024
The helicopter, an AW 139, was en route from Mumbai to Vijayawada when it went down. There were four individuals on board: Captain Anand, who was injured and has been taken to a hospital; Dhir Bhatia; Amardeep Singh; and SP Ram. All are reported to be in stable condition.
The rescue operations are ongoing.