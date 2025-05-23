Pune: Hinjawadi IT Employees Urge for WFH Amid Heavy Rains

Pune is experiencing a heavy rainfall special in evening from past few days, because of which it has been difficult to commute to the working location on time. Following which Pune's suburb Hinjawadi which is known for its high concentration of tech companies and business parks, has demanded a remote working option. Employees report that persistent rain exacerbates traffic congestion in Hinjewadi, where over 300,000 people commute daily to the IT hub.

Due to continues day and traffic during the peak hours have stretched for kilometres and last for more than an hour, especially at the exit and entry points of the IT park, Pavanjit Mane of the Forum of IT Employees (FITE), a body representing IT employees said to Indian express.

Mane further added that the Hinjewadi's traffic infrastructure is struggling to cope with pre-monsoon showers, causing commute times exceeding two hours, particularly during evening rush hour. Even under normal conditions, narrow roads exacerbate congestion, a problem compounded by the IT industry's growth and increasing residential development.

Also Read: “You Failed To Deliver Justice”: MSCW Chief Rupali Chakankar Confronted by Activists in Wakad Over Vaishnavi Hagawane Suicide Case (VIDEO)

Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have pledged infrastructure improvements. Pune software engineer Ketki reports a 4-5 hour daily commute, worsened by ongoing Metro construction, leading to lost productivity and a request for work-from-home options during the rainy season.