Pune Hit-and-Run: 7-Year-Old Dies, Brother and Grandfather Injured After Tempo Hits Family in Balewadi

A seven-year-old boy died, and his brother and grandfather were injured in a hit-and-run case in Balewadi, Pune, on Wednesday, November 20. The accident occurred when the family was walking along the roadside and a tempo struck them.

The deceased child, identified as Anurag Chandmare, succumbed to his injuries and his five-year-old brother, Abhinav and their grandfather, Bandu Wawalkar, were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The accident took place when the trio was walking along a road in Balewadi to a shop when a speeding tempo struck them. After the accident, the driver fled the scene in panic. Bavdhan Police filed a case late Wednesday night and have formed a team to trace the absconding driver.

The police are investigating with the help of CCTV footage from the area, which is being examined, and officers are checking nearby where the tempo may have escaped. Police said the vehicle has been identified, and efforts are underway to locate both the driver and the owner.