Pune Hit-and-Run: Motorcyclist Killed, Tempo Driver Arrested by Kondhwa Police

In a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, a 48-year-old man, Vijay Chandrakant Pawar, lost his life when his motorcycle was struck by a tempo near Khadi Machine Police Chowkey on the Katraj-Kondhwa bypass. The incident occurred around 5:30 am while Pawar, a car driver from Ambegaon, was on his way to Magarpatta from Katraj Chowk. The tempo, which was traveling in the same direction, lost control and collided with Pawar's motorcycle from behind, causing him to sustain fatal injuries. He died on the spot before any medical assistance could be provided.

The tempo driver, Dhruva Hajuri Sinh, fled the scene without reporting the accident to the authorities. However, the Kondhwa police, led by Investigating Officer Dinesh Raskar, managed to identify the vehicle involved by analyzing CCTV footage from a 16 km stretch between Katraj to Mantarwadi and Uruli Devachi. The police traced the tempo to a transport firm in Nigdi and contacted the firm’s owner, who was asked to present the driver for questioning.

Confronted with the evidence, Sinh admitted his involvement in the accident and revealed that he fled out of fear. The tempo, which was en route to Madhya Pradesh to deliver goods, is being impounded for inspection by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). According to the advanced post-mortem report from Sassoon General Hospital, Pawar's death was caused by multiple head injuries.