Pune Hit-and-Run Case: One Accused Detained After Four-Wheeler Hits Bike, Killing Police Personnel and Injuring Another

One accused has been detained by Pune Police in a hit-and-run case that occurred in the Bopodi area of Pune in the early morning hours on Monday, July 8, one police personnel died and one person was injured. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. when a four-wheeler vehicle struck two beat marshals riding a motorcycle.

"One accused has been detained. The car involved in the incident has been impounded," said Pune CP Amitesh Kumar.

Pune hit-and-run case | One accused has been detained. The car involved in the incident has been impounded: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar



(Photo source: Pune Police) pic.twitter.com/uKtVycD410 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

According to the information, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. when a four-wheeler vehicle struck two beat marshals riding a motorcycle. The accused fled the scene, leaving the officers injured. One police personnel succumbed to injuries and the other is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The injured police personnel is currently under medical supervision and his condition has been reported stable. Further investigation on the case is on.