Pune Hit-and-Run Case: Two Police Constables Dead; One Accused Arrested

Two police constables were killed after their bike was hit by a four-wheeler vehicle near the Bopodi underpass in Pune in the early hours of Monday, July 8. According to the information, Constable Samadhan Koli was killed on the spot, while Sanjog Shinde died during treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.

Beat Marshal head constable Samadhan Kolhi and Constable Sanjyog Shinde were performing their patrolling duty near Harris Bridge in Bopodi when a speeding Swift car driven by 24-year-old Siddharth Raju Kengar hit the two-wheeler ridden by Samadhan Kolhi at around 1:40 am on July 8.

The driver left Kolhi and Shinde bleeding on the spot and escaped the crime scene. The locals immediately informed the police control room and rushed the accident victims to a nearby hospital. Where Kolhi was declared dead by the doctors.

As per the police, the accused flees the spot and parked the vehicle near his home and went of too sleep. The police have arrested Kengre from his house in Bopodi at around 10:00 am today. The car is owned by Mukesh Athavale who sold the car to a person named Robin but the car was not legally transferred to Robin.

The deceased Kohli, before the accident, found an 11-year-old girl stranded near the Shivaji Nagar ST stand. Kohli successfully handed over the child to her parents almost one hour before the accident. Kohli and Shinde were on the way to Ambedkar Chowk in Bopodi when the speeding car struck them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 4 Vijay Kumar Magar stated, "We have arrested th accused and impounded the vehicle. The blood sample of the accused is sent for examination. The car is owned by a friend of the accused. We are also searching for a person named Robin in this case"

The Kadki police have registered a case under sections 105, 135(c), 324(4) and 281 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sangita (BNS) and sections 184, 119/177 134(A)(B) of the Motor Vehicle Act. A further probe is underway.