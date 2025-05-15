Pune Hit and Run: Police Constable Killed by Reckless Truck Driver While Trying to Flee Highway Checkpoint

In a tragic incident on Tuesday night, Head Constable Mithun Vasant Dhende (41) of the Vadgaon Maval police station was killed after being run over by a speeding truck on the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway near Vadgaon Phata. The truck driver, Rehan Isab Khan (24) from Mevat, Haryana, and his assistant Umar Din Mohammed (19) from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after a swift police operation. According to police officials, the incident occurred around 9:35 pm when the truck was reported to be driving recklessly toward Pune. Several commuters, including a couple on a motorcycle, alerted police about the dangerously driven vehicle. In response, Pune Rural Police set up a blockade at Vadgaon Phata to intercept the truck.

Inspector Kumar Kadam of Vadgaon Maval Police Station said, “When the truck approached the blockade, it initially stopped and the driver turned off the ignition. But as Head Constable Dhende approached and asked the driver to step out, he suddenly restarted the vehicle and accelerated, hitting Dhende at high speed before fleeing the scene.” Dhende sustained fatal injuries and succumbed on the spot. Following the incident, a massive manhunt was launched by the Local Crime Branch of Pune Rural Police. The driver and his assistant were tracked down and arrested from Mahalunge, and the truck was seized.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Amol Mandave stated, “Our investigation has revealed that the truck was being driven recklessly for over 25 kilometers despite warnings from fellow travelers.” The driver and his assistant have been charged with murder and other relevant offenses. Superintendent of Police for Pune Rural, Pankaj Deshmukh, confirmed that steps are being taken to provide ex-gratia compensation to the family of the deceased officer. “We are also processing a government job on compassionate grounds and other service-related benefits,” he added. Head Constable Dhende is survived by his family, who are now left grappling with an irreparable loss.