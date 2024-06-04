Pune Hit by Heavy Rainfall: Severe Waterlogging and Power Outages Reported, Video Surfaces

Pune experienced significant rainfall today, with Wadgaonsheri recording 114.5 mm of rain in just a few hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This deluge led to severe waterlogging in various low-lying regions of the city, severely disrupting daily life.

Torrential downpours turn Pune's streets into rivers. Commuters struggle in clogged traffic on Pune roads. People stuck in traffic for more than three hours. Stay safe.@PMCPune ☔️ #PuneRains#Monsoon2024pic.twitter.com/w77CkL5kA7 — saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) June 4, 2024

Areas such as Wadgaonsheri, Dhanori, Padmavati, Pune-Satara Road, and Kalyani Nagar were particularly affected, with reports of roads turning into ponds and vehicles submerged. A Jaguar car was trapped in deep water in the underpass connecting Kalyani Nagar and Viman Nagar, highlighting the severe impact of the rainfall.

The extreme weather event exposed inadequate drainage infrastructure, as there were insufficient pathways for water to percolate or flow toward stormwater lines. The downpour also caused major power outages in several parts of Pune, including Porwal Road, Dhanori, Viman Nagar, Kalyani Nagar, and Wadgaonsheri.

Puneites have raised questions about the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) pre-monsoon preparations, as heavy rains led to significant waterlogging shortly after the first rain of the season. Videos of knee-deep water on the roads went viral on social media, sparking concerns about the city's preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.

The IMD has already predicted further rain in the next 48 hours across various parts of the state, including Pune, and issued a yellow alert for some districts of Konkan, Vidarbha, and Marathwada. Meanwhile, Mumbai and its suburbs are under a heat wave warning.