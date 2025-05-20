Pune: Hoarding Collapse in Wagholi and Dhanori Amid Heavy Rains; Several Vehicles Trapped (Watch Video)

In Wagholi and Dhanori (Porwal Road), Pune had two distinct instances of hoarding collapses during times of intense rain. In the Wagholi event, multiple automobiles were trapped behind the falling structure, however, no injuries were reported in either case. A few two-wheelers were trapped when a hoarding collapsed in Dhanori during a downpour, but no one was harmed. Both sites saw prompt responses from authorities and fire department units. The incidents have once again sparked questions about the city's hoardings' structural soundness and safety compliance.

Wagholi Incident:

Hoarding Collapse in Pune. Last year May it was Mumbai. This may its Pune! pic.twitter.com/wtlRML1ddZ — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) May 20, 2025

Dhanori Incident:

Unauthorised hoardings that are larger than the allowed height and dimensions, particularly those that are higher than the ceiling of high-rise buildings or along national highways, are dangerous and must be severely restricted to avoid possible fatalities or property damage. An illegal hoarding larger than an Olympic pool crashed on top of a petrol pump in Mumbai last year, killing 17 people and injuring 75 more. There have been reports of hoarding collapses even in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in the past.