Pune Horror: Decomposed Body of Pregnant Woman Found Under Bridge in Indapur

A disturbing discovery has shocked residents of Pune’s Indapur region. A decomposed body of an unidentified pregnant woman was recovered from the water beneath a bridge in Madanwadi village on Wednesday, reported the Free Press Journal. The woman was believed to be around seven months pregnant at the time of her death. Madanwadi lies along the Baramati-Bhigwan state highway, and the grim discovery sent ripples of fear across the locality. The body had been wrapped in a sheet, indicating an attempt to hide it. Locals who spotted the body immediately alerted the authorities, reported the Free Press Journal.

Preliminary investigations suggest the deceased was between 25 and 30 years old, reported the Free Press Journal. Police also discovered a tattoo bearing the name ‘Raviraj’ on her left hand, which could play a crucial role in identifying her. Officials suspect foul play, indicating that the woman may have been murdered. Personnel from Bhigwan Police Station, under the Pune Rural Police Force, rushed to the scene, conducted a panchnama, and took custody of the remains. The decomposed condition of the body suggests that the death occurred five to six days ago, making identification challenging, reported the Free Press Journal.

Investigators believe the woman might have been killed elsewhere, and her body was later dumped under the Madanwadi bridge to destroy evidence. The Bhigwan Police have launched a thorough probe into the case, scanning CCTV footage from surrounding areas, checking records of missing women, and analyzing mobile phone data to trace leads, reported the Free Press Journal. The chilling incident has caused widespread concern in the area as police intensify efforts to uncover the truth and bring the perpetrators behind this brutal act to justice.