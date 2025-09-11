Pune Horror: Father Sexually Abuses Minor Daughter for Three Months, Arrested in Kondhwa

In Pune, a 40-year-old father was taken into custody for allegedly sexually abusing his young daughter for the past three months. On Wednesday evening, Jagdish Mallikarjun Sutar, the accused, was arrested from his home in the Kondhwa neighbourhood of the city. A senior police officer said that the youngster told her family that her father had been touching her privates and chest in an inappropriate manner. After the relatives told the police about the disclosure, Sutar was taken into custody and brought before the court. He has been placed into judicial detention on remand. In accordance with the Pocso Act, the police have filed a complaint against Sutar.

According to a senior officer, the police remanded the accused to judicial custody while making arrangements for the child's safety through counselling and medical treatment. The authorities emphasised that in order to protect the victim and pursue justice, prompt action was essential.

The case brings to light the terrible truth of abuse, which frequently takes place behind closed doors and is not visible to neighbours or other community members. The abuse was stopped in large part because of the victim's bravery in speaking up. To determine the whole chronology of the accused's misbehaviour and to track down any more evidence, police investigations are still underway.



This case also brings up more general issues regarding the protection of children in households and the need for knowledge, watchfulness, and easily available channels for victims of abuse to report abuse.