Pune Horror: Man Booked for Assaulting Stray Dog in Tingre Nagar

A devasting incident has came to light from Pune where man accused of sexually and physically assaulting female stray dog. This incident took place in the Tingre Nagara area on August 3 around 3 pm. A complained has been filed against the accused. The accused has been identified as Honappa Amoghisidd Hosmani booked by the Pune police.

According to Pune mirror reports complainant 27-year-old woman stated that accused was repeatedly beating the female dog in a tin shade near her house. She also alleges accused not only physically abused the stray dog but also sexually assaulted crossing the cruelty level. Following the complaint police has registered case under the relevant sections of prevention of cruelty to animals act.

In separate incident a woman was seen throwing her pet in the corridor of a society in Pune. This heinous incident took place in Pune's Baner area where she was caught on camera while doing this. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media and created a concern about safety of pet animals. After a disturbing video surfaced and was highlighted by a woman, Nitesh Khare from the Society for Animal Safety took swift action and registered a case. However, when Khare contacted the woman, she responded with verbal abuse and spoke to him in an extremely rude manner.