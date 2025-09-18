Pune Horror: Minor Traffic Dispute Turns Deadly as Kothrud Gang Fires, Leaves One Seriously Wounded

In Pune, a shocking incident has come to light where gangsters from the notorious Nilesh Ghaywal gang opened fire on an individual. The incident occurred in the Kothrud area around midnight in front of the Mutheshwar Mitra Mandal, reportedly over a trivial reason — not giving way to a vehicle. The seriously injured man has been identified as Prakash Dhumal (36). He is currently undergoing treatment at Sahyadri Hospital in Kothrud.

Following the incident, gang members Mayur Kumbhare, Musa Sheikh, Rohit Akhad, and Ganesh Raut have been arrested. Other accused are still absconding, and a search is underway. This incident has once again created an atmosphere of fear in Pune due to the terror of criminal gangs. It has been reported that the dispute arose because the two-wheeler was not given the right of way.

According to information received, Prakash Dhumal was standing with friends at the time. A conflict ensued with members of the Ghaywal gang because they did not give way to the two-wheeler. Following this, Mayur Kumbhare, Musa Sheikh, Rohit Akhad, and Ganesh Raut fired shots. Mayur Kumbhare reportedly fired three bullets, hitting Prakash Dhumal in the neck and thigh. After being shot, Prakash ran to save his life. Bloodstains and footprints were visible at the scene, with heavy bleeding observed. He is now receiving treatment at Sahyadri Hospital in Kothrud.

Police have stated that the injured man has no criminal background and was merely standing and talking with friends when the gang opened fire over such a trivial matter. This incident has once again raised serious questions about law and order in Pune city.