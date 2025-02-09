Pune Horror: Mother Arrested for Killing Toddlers, Attacking Husband

In a shocking incident in Pune, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her two young children and attempting to kill her husband. The accused, Komal Duryodhan Mindhe, is said to have strangled her one-year-old son, Shambhu, and two-year-old daughter, Piyu, with a cloth in the early hours of Saturday.

She then allegedly attacked her husband, Duryodhan Mindhe, 36, with a sharp weapon while he was asleep. Duryodhan, a software engineer, is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.Daund police identified the accused as Komal Duryodhan Mindhe, 30. She has been booked for the murder of Shambhu, 1, and Piyu, 2.

The children’s bodies have been taken for post-mortem. Gopal Pawar, Police Inspector, Daund station, said, “Investigation so far has revealed that the incident was the fallout of some dispute between the woman and her husband. Further probe is on.”