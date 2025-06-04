Pune Road Accident: Mother Dies, Children Injured in Koregaon Tempo Crash

A tragic accident occurred on the Ahilyanagar Highway near Koregaon in Pune. A speeding tempo rammed into a two-wheeler, leading to the instant death of a woman and leaving her two young children critically injured. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the police have initiated an investigation. The deceased has been identified as Aarti Sawant. Her two children, Swaraj and Swarali, sustained severe injuries in the accident. Aarti Sawant was riding a two-wheeler with her children, Swaraj and Swarali, heading towards Shirur when the tempo hit them from behind at high speed. The fatal collision took place on the Pune–Ahilyanagar Highway near Koregaon. Aarti Sawant died on the spot, while her children were seriously hurt.

After the accident, the tempo driver fled the scene. Locals immediately informed the police, following which officers from Shirur Police Station rushed to the spot. With the help of local residents, the injured children were quickly taken to a private hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. Reports suggest that both children's conditions are critical.

The heartbreaking incident, where two little children lost their mother before their eyes, has left the community in deep sorrow. The Shirur police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to trace the absconding tempo driver. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Police have appealed to the public to strictly follow traffic rules to prevent such tragedies.