Pune Horror: Shop Vandalized, Billboard and TV Destroyed by Armed Gang During Diwali

Pune: Kondhwa police arrested three people who were terrorizing the shop by brandishing sharp weapons. Arrested accused are Hamza Khan (20), Fida Khan (20) and Shahrukh Sheikh (18). A case has been registered against their accomplices in this regard. Sameer Mohammad Yusuf Sheikh has filed a complaint in this regard at the Kondhwa police station. According to the information given by the police, Sameer Sheikh has a shop in Mithanagar area.

On October 20 at approximately 7:30 pm, Khan, Sheikh, and their accomplices terrorized the Mithanagar area. Brandishing weapons, they kicked shop doors, broke a chicken shop's LED board, and destroyed a TV outside a junk shop, causing citizens to panic and shopkeepers to close their businesses. Police arrested the fleeing suspects, and Sub-Inspector Kharade is conducting further investigation.

Attempted murder of a youth in Bopodi...

A youth was stabbed with a sharp weapon in Bopodi area. One person was arrested in this case. The name of the arrested person is Deepak Jagdish Kori (20, Bhau Patil Chal, Bopodi). The name of the injured person is Rohit Amar Ubale (25, Res. Natraj Chowk, Bopodi). Ubale has filed a complaint in this regard at Khadki police station. Ubale's sister and a young woman related to the accused are friends. A young man was having an affair with a young woman related to the accused. Ubale's sister had information about this. Accused Kori was angry after hearing about the affair.

On October 20, he and two accomplices went to Ubale's house. The accused beat up Ubale's sister. After that, the accused stabbed Ubale with a sharp weapon. He was seriously injured in this incident. The absconding accused, Kori, has been arrested, and Police Sub-Inspector Digvijay Chougale is conducting further investigation.