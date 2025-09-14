Pune Horror: Viral Video Shows Man Beating Husky to Death, Case Registered (Watch)

A tragic incident unfolded in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi area early on Saturday, where a three-year-old Siberian Husky named Simba was brutally assaulted and killed. The shocking act was captured on CCTV and quickly spread on social media, sparking outrage nationwide. Following the complaint filed by the dog’s caretaker, Rahul Sadashiv Markar (34), from Chikhali, the Nigdi Police have registered a case. The accused has been booked under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for animal cruelty, along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

According to the police, the unknown accused attacked Simba around 2 a.m. on Saturday using stones and a wooden stick. After killing the dog, he dumped the body in a garbage bin. The caretaker stated that Simba was gentle and friendly, wagging his tail and approaching the perpetrator innocently before being attacked. Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused works as a chef at a nearby Chinese food stall and is believed to be a migrant.

Dog Killed After Brutal Beating In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Akurdi; CCTV Footage Goes Viral, Case Registered By Nigdi Police

The CCTV footage shows Simba joyfully interacting with the accused, wagging his tail and licking him playfully. Initially, the man reciprocates, but the scene soon turns violent as he strikes the dog with a stone before repeatedly beating him with a wooden stick. The horrifying video also shows the man dragging Simba’s lifeless body and disposing of it in garbage. The visuals have left viewers disturbed and calling for justice.

Police Inspector (Crime) Bhojraj Misal, who is leading the probe, confirmed that the accused has been identified but is currently on the run. He told The Free Press Journal, “We have the details of the accused, but we cannot disclose them as he is still absconding. However, he will be arrested shortly, as a case has been registered with us. We are investigating the matter further.”