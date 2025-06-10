Pune Horror: Woman Dies by Suicide After Facing Physical and Mental Abuse Over Dowry by In-Laws; Case Registered

A few days ago, in Pune, a married woman named Vaishnavi Hagawane took her own life due to harassment by her in-laws. The way Vaishnavi was mistreated and subjected to mental torture sparked outrage across Maharashtra. Now, in Pune, another married woman has ended her life after being fed up with dowry-related harassment. In Waghole, Pune, 23-year-old newlywed Swati Suraj Pathak committed suicide, reportedly by jumping from the second floor of a building. Swati’s father filed a complaint at the Waghole police station, and the police arrested her husband, Suraj Pathak (26). They have also registered cases against her mother-in-law, Sunita Pathak (45); brother-in-law, Neeraj Pathak (23); and maternal uncles Arun Upadhyay and Arvind Upadhyay.

According to information shared by police officials, Swati and Suraj were married one and a half years ago. At the wedding, Suraj’s family demanded Rs 5,00,000 and gold jewelry as dowry. They accepted Rs 1,00,000 and 7 tolas of gold. However, since the full amount wasn't paid, Swati’s in-laws continued to abuse her physically and mentally. Her husband and mother-in-law pawned her remaining gold jewelry to get money. They demanded Rs 3,00,000 to Rs 4,00,000 more from Swati’s father to redeem the jewelry. Even after paying Rs 3,00,000, the harassment didn’t stop. Swati grew weary of the frequent domestic disputes and assaults.

Finally, overwhelmed by all the torment, Swati jumped from the second floor and tragically ended her life. Waghole police have initiated an investigation into the incident.