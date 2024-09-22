Pune Horror: Youth Electrocuted After Climbing Atop And Waving Flag During Eid-e-Milad Procession in Wadgaon Sheri (Watch Video)

A youth was tragically electrocuted and died after coming into contact with an overhead high-tension cable during the Eid-e-Milad procession in the Wadgaonsheri area of Pune. The incident, which occurred amid the festive celebrations, has left three others injured.

Emergency services were quick to respond, but the event has cast a shadow over the celebrations. According to eyewitnesses, two youths had climbed onto a DJ truck and were hoisting a flag when the flag accidentally came into contact with high-voltage electric wires. The names of the deceased and injured youths are yet to be released. According to the information received, a procession took place at Anand Park in the Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune on Sunday morning, with many participants.

Two of the youths climbed onto the DJ and were waving a flag. Suddenly, the flag made contact with the electric wires, causing both youths on the DJ to be electrocuted. One died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured. The incident has caused considerable commotion in the area. Police are in the process of filing a case regarding the matter. In the video of the tragic incident, which went viral, the lifeless body of the youth is seen with smoke coming from it after the shock.