Pune: Human Skeleton Found on Road in Yerawada, Police Rush to Spot After Chaos

A human skeleton was found lying in the middle of the road in Pune's Yerawada on Thursday, August 21. After spotting by commuters chaos erupted in the area prompting police to rushed to the spot. The incident reported from the Shastri Nagar.

Videos of human skeleton lying on the road was shared on the social medias platforms, including on X (formerly Twitter) force Yerawada Police Station officials to reached the scene and seized the skeleton, by the time they reached, some vehicles had already run over it due to heavy traffic as they unable to notice.

Human Skeleton on Pune Road

Panic erupted in Pune's Yerawada after an artificial human skeleton was spotted on the road near Shastri Nagar Chowk on Thursday. Locals mistook it for real, causing chaos until the police arrived. Officials confirmed it was a medical education model, partly damaged by vehicles. pic.twitter.com/CFvR8GxpWZ — Pune First (@Pune_First) August 21, 2025

After seizing the skeleton, it was found to be artificial which is used in labs for learning the parts of the body. Police found that the artificial skeleton was handing with help of a wire. The police launched the investigation to find who's artificial skeleton left on the road.