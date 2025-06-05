Pune: Husband Dies by Suicide, Blames Wife for Mental Harassment in Final Video; Case Registered

Incidents of suicide are steadily increasing across Maharashtra. In a recent case from the Koregaon Mool area of Uruli Kanchan in Pune district, a young man committed suicide. The incident reportedly occurred due to alleged mental harassment by his wife. The family of the deceased has accused the wife of being responsible for the suicide, stating that she caused him severe mental distress. Before taking the extreme step, the man reportedly recorded a video on his mobile phone describing his ordeal. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Damodar Pawar (32), a resident of Inamdar Vasti, behind Chintamani Hospital, Jedhe Chawl, Koregaon Mool, Haveli Taluka. The incident took place around 2 PM on Wednesday. His father, Damodar Nivrutti Pawar (60), a farmer from Valhe, Vagdarwadi, Purandar Taluka, filed a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Mayuri Suraj Pawar alias Mayuri Anil Jadhav (26), the wife of the deceased, and she has been arrested.

What Happened?

According to police, Suraj and Mayuri got married two years ago and were living in the Inamdar Vasti area of Koregaon Mool. On Wednesday, the couple allegedly got into an argument over a trivial issue. Driven by the mental harassment he endured, Suraj used a saree to hang himself from an iron angle in the ceiling of their home. He had also recorded a video on his mobile phone explaining the reasons behind his suicide.

Also Read: Indore's Missing Couple Mystery: Sonam Possibly Abducted to Bangladesh, Claims Brother Amid Shillong Tragedy

In the video and subsequent investigation, it was revealed that Suraj blamed the continuous mental harassment, arguments, and physical abuse from his wife as the reasons for ending his life. His family has squarely held Mayuri responsible for his death. A formal legal complaint was filed against her, and based on that, she was booked under sections 108, 118(1), and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and taken into custody.

The tragic incident has cast a shadow of grief over the Pawar family in Pune, and the case has stirred sorrow and concern across the local community.