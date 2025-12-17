Pune: IndiGo Airlines Cancels Several Pune Flights Till December 31 - Check Details Here

Officials from the Airports Authority of India confirmed on Tuesday that IndiGo has temporarily suspended several scheduled flights operating to and from Pune due to operational constraints. The cancellations will remain in effect from December 15 until December 31. According to details shared by AAI, multiple domestic routes linked to Pune have been impacted during this period. Authorities clarified that the decision was taken as a short-term measure and efforts are underway to manage the situation efficiently. AAI stated it is working in close coordination with the airline to minimise disruption and ensure that passenger travel plans are handled smoothly despite the temporary suspension.

AAI data shows that the affected services include flights connecting Pune with major cities such as Guwahati, Chennai, Varanasi and Bengaluru. Among the cancelled flights are Guwahati–Pune and Pune–Chennai services, along with routes operating between Varanasi and Pune, and Bengaluru and Pune. Officials emphasised that the cancellations are pre-planned and will only continue until the end of December. The airport authority reiterated its commitment to coordinating with IndiGo so that travellers do not face unnecessary difficulties and are kept informed well in advance about changes to their flight schedules.

Also Read: 4 Years of Pushpa: The Rise: 7 Interesting Facts About How Rashmika Mandanna Became Srivalli

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said passengers booked on the affected flights are being offered refunds or alternate travel arrangements in line with IndiGo’s policies. He added that a dedicated control room has been set up at Pune airport to monitor flight operations and handle developments related to these cancellations. Dhoke assured that any updates or schedule changes would be communicated through official channels. AAI also urged passengers to check their flight status before arriving at the airport and to contact IndiGo directly, or use its website or mobile app, for rebooking options or refunds.