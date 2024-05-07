Pune: Inmates Assault Police Constable In Yerawada Central Jail

A shocking incident has come to light from Yerwada Central Jail in Pune, where four inmates ganged up on a police constable and allegedly assaulted him. The incident occurred near the new gate of Yerawada Jail around 11 am on Sunday. A case has been registered in Yerawada police station in this regard.

Apoorva Sanjay Khandagale, Suraj Narayan Adagale, Anand alias Sonu Siddheshwar Dhad, and Neeraj Laxman Dhagale are the names of the accused who attacked the police constable. Police constable Nanasaheb Ramchandra Marne (age 57) has filed a complaint in Yerawada police station regarding this.

According to the police, Constable Nanasaheb Marne is deployed at the Yerawada jail at the C.J. department. A new construction is being done by demolishing a wall to install a new system in the prison. Therefore, heaps of stones and construction waste lie in the prison area. Meanwhile, jail authorities gave orders not to allow prisoners near the construction site to avoid injuries. Marne was assigned his duty near the construction site on Sunday when the accused Khandagale, Adagale, Dhad, and Dhawale were trying to trespass on the area.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Mother, 2 Men Held For Rape Of Minor Girl in Wagholi.

At that, Marne intervened and stopped them from passing the construction site area and also explained to them the reason for stopping. However, the accused engaged in an argument and started an argument with Marne. The dispute quickly escalated to physical assault when they grabbed the police batton from Marne and assaulted him leading to serious injuries. Marne’s left wrist was fractured in the attack. The accused have been arrested and further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Ahire.