Pune: Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, Among Others Narrowly Escape Deadly Crane Accident During Shiv Swarajya Yatra Near Shivneri Foothills (Watch Video)

In the wake of the assembly elections, all political parties have begun preparations. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has launched a Jan Sanman Yatra, with Ajit Pawar set to travel across Maharashtra. The yatra commenced in Dindori, Nashik, where Ajit Pawar stated that the NCP initiated the Jan Sanman Yatra from this holy land to bring government schemes to the common people. Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP is also making moves to strengthen its presence in Maharashtra with the organization of the 'Shiva Swarajya Yatra,' which began at Shivneri Fort. However, a significant accident was narrowly avoided at the start of this journey.

The Shiva Swarajya Yatra was inaugurated by MP Amol Kolhe and State President Jayant Patil, who were joined by hundreds of activists. During the ceremony, while garlanding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue an unexpected incident occurred. An iron trolley, attached to a crane for the purpose of garlanding the statue, suddenly overturned while Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, Rohini Khadse, and Mehbub Shaikh were inside.

Maharashtra: Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, Rohini Khadse, and Mehbub Sheikh narrowly escaped falling from a crane while garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Junnar.#ShivSwarajyaYatra#ShivajiMaharaj#JayantPatil#AmolKolhe#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/mV6dEcEEgM — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 9, 2024

After the large statue was garlanded, the trolley being used to lower it tilted to one side while in mid-air. This caused all four individuals to lose their balance. Fortunately, no one was injured, and a serious accident was avoided.