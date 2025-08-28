Pune Job Scam: Two Family Members Duped of Rs 31 Lakh on Pretext of Govt Appointments; 3 Booked

Taking a shortcut for a government job proved costly for two members of the same family, as they were cheated of Rs 31 lakh on the pretext of securing appointments in Pune. Based on the complaint of Munjaji Prabhakar Warkad (33, Jai Bhavaninagar, Cidco), Waluj MIDC police have registered a case against three accused, Prabhavati Sakharam Wagh, Pandurang Sable, and Santosh Kumar Sharma.

Complainant Munjaji works in a bank. His paternal uncle, Datta Tate, runs a transport business under the name Datta Roadlines in Waluj. In June 2023, Munjaji's cousin, Rajebhau Warkad, met Prabhavati Wagh and Pandurang Sable at Tate's office. The duo claimed they could arrange government jobs.

Rajebhau wanted a job for his son, Indrajit. The accused told him that a professor's post at Bharati University, Pune, for an assistant professor's post. In November 2023, after Indrajit's case, Munjaji himself approached the accused. They promised him a job as a civil engineering assistant in the Public Works Department (PWD) for Rs 30 lakh. Munjaji transferred Rs 3 lakh to Prabhavati's account. In March 2024, the accused called him to Mantralaya in Mumbai and introduced him to Santosh Kumar Sharma.

Sharma showed him a forged appointment order, took his signature and thumb impression, and assured him that the remaining Rs 27 lakh would secure the appointment. However, on verifying with the PWD, Munjaji discovered the document was fake.