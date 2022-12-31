Pune: Lawyer arrested for assaulting police officer
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 31, 2022 05:52 PM 2022-12-31T17:52:30+5:30 2022-12-31T17:53:18+5:30
An incident occurred in the market yard area in which the lawyer assaulted the assistant police inspector. In this context, the lawyer was arrested for impeding the work of a public officer. Pratik Ankush Taware (35), a Burani Colony, Market Yard resident, has been identified as the arrested lawyer. Assistant Police Inspector Madan Kamble has filed a complaint at the Market Yard Police Station in this regard.
According to the authorities, Taware got into an argument with his next-door neighbour, Harshal Lahote. API Kamble went to Burani Colony in the middle of the night after receiving information about a fight. He attempted to interfere, but Taware pulled him away, claiming that he is a lawyer and that no one can harm him. Taware smacked Kamble in the face with the key in his hand. As a result, Kamble sustained an injury near his left eye. Taware has been apprehended. Police Sub-Inspector Shinde is looking into the matter further.