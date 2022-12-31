Pune: Lawyer arrested for assaulting police officer

An incident occurred in the market yard area in which the lawyer assaulted the assistant police inspector. In this context, the lawyer was arrested for impeding the work of a public officer. Pratik Ankush Taware (35), a Burani Colony, Market Yard resident, has been identified as the arrested lawyer. Assistant Police Inspector Madan Kamble has filed a complaint at the Market Yard Police Station in this regard.

According to the authorities, Taware got into an argument with his next-door neighbour, Harshal Lahote. API Kamble went to Burani Colony in the middle of the night after receiving information about a fight. He attempted to interfere, but Taware pulled him away, claiming that he is a lawyer and that no one can harm him. Taware smacked Kamble in the face with the key in his hand. As a result, Kamble sustained an injury near his left eye. Taware has been apprehended. Police Sub-Inspector Shinde is looking into the matter further.