Pune: Leopard Enters Mahavitaran Office in Rajgurunagar Khed; Shocking Visuals Surface (Watch Video)

A dramatic incident unfolded in Rajgurunagar Khed when a leopard entered the Mahavitaran office, with the episode captured on video. The leopard infiltrated the meter testing room of the Mahavitaran company's sub-divisional office today at 11 AM. Senior technician Shanta Shelke, who was present, witnessed the leopard entering through the door. Demonstrating remarkable composure, she exited the room and promptly closed the door from the outside, preventing any harm.

Her bravery has been lauded by the officers and employees present. The incident has caused quite a stir in the vicinity, given that many officers and employees were busy with their tasks at the time. A forest department team has since arrived at the scene and is currently working to capture the leopard. Incidents of human injuries and deaths due to leopard attacks have been on the rise in Pune district in the past few years. Recently, two leopard sightings near Pune city have caused fear among residents.

On Saturday, a leopard was captured on video crossing the road in Dive Ghat as two-wheeler riders passed by. This video went viral on social media, creating panic among travellers. In another video, a leopard was spotted in Katraj Ghat on Sunday. Two people travelling in a car saw the leopard near Aaryans World School in Bhilarewadi. They filmed the leopard sitting in the bushes before it walked away when the car's headlights fell on it. This sighting has created an atmosphere of fear among the residents of Katraj Ghat, including areas like Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi, Mangdewadi, and Bhilarewadi.