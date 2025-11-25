Pune: Leopard Spotted at Night In Dere Village, Creates Panic Among Locals

Another leopard was spotted wandering at night was sitting on the road near the Inama stream in Dere village (Tel. Bhor) in the Velwand valley of Bhor taluka. A family from Dere village, Pune, was seen walking towards Pune around 7:30 pm after working in their paddy field.

At this time, an atmosphere of fear has been created in the area and village after a leopard hit Jaywant Ambe's four-wheeler, informed Sharad Dombe of the village. Dombe has gone to Pune to inquire about the family and inquire about them. Forest department has appealed to the citizens of Dere area not to be afraid and not to walk around in the evening while playing songs on the background of the sound, carrying a stick in their hand, and without someone accompanying them.

Earlier, leopard was seen roaming in Pune’s Aundh area early Sunday. The animal was spotted around 4 a.m. near RBI Colony and Sindh Society. The incident comes amid rising leopard sightings in rural parts of Pune district. Residents alerted the Pune Forest Department soon after the sighting. A joint team with the RESQ CT unit reached the area without delay. Officials began using tracking tools to follow the animal. Traps and safety equipment have been placed at key points in case the leopard appears again. Housing societies in the area have been told to remain cautious. People have been asked to be careful while stepping out and to keep pets indoors.

Forest officials said there have been no sightings after 4 a.m. Even then, search teams will patrol the area through the night. Cameras, traps and ground patrols are being used to trace the animal. The department said it is watching the situation closely.

The sighting in a busy and crowded part of the city has raised concern among residents.