Pune: Little Girl Attacked, Dragged by Pack of Stray Dogs in Vadgaon Sheri; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Pune Dog Attack News: A young girl was injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Vadgaon Sheri, Pune. CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the girl playing in a lane when four dogs suddenly rushed at her. She was dragged for a short distance and suffered injuries. Two passersby chased the dogs away and handed the girl safely to her parents. According to the reports, she is now undergoing treatment.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

Stray dog attacks have been rising across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In Chikhli More Vasti, seven stray dogs attacked a young man around 5 a.m. on his way to work. He was injured while trying to defend himself using a flex board and his motorcycle.

Local residents eventually scared the dogs away. The incident was captured on CCTV and is circulating on social media.

The dog attack incidents has heightened fears among residents about stray dogs in residential areas.