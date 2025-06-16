Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Indrayani River Bridge Collapse Tragedy, Says...

In tragic incident four tourists died after a 35-year-old bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed in Maval. The iron culvert bridge over the Indrayani river at the tourist spot of Kundmala suddenly collapsed around 3:30 pm on Sunday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reacted to the accident. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the district collector has declared the bridge dangerous.

Many tourists were swept away after a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed in Kundmala in Maval taluka on Sunday afternoon. Many people fell into the riverbed from the Kundmala bridge. Since it was Sunday, there was a large crowd of tourists at this place. The bridge suddenly collapsed in the middle due to the weight of the tourists. Rescue operations were immediately started after this incident. Speaking to the media in Palghar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that even if the work on this bridge had started, it would not have been completed so soon.

"Even if the work had started after the contract was awarded on June 10, the bridge would not have been completed so soon. The District Collector had announced that the bridge was dangerous. The villagers had also put up signs that the bridge was dangerous. Unfortunately, tourists came to that place. Many people do not pay attention to such things. They must have thought that it does not belong to anyone or that it has become so weak. That is why tourists went to that place. There are things to learn from this for the future. The District Collector told me that there are 500 places where tourists go during the monsoon. We will have to try to keep people safe," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

At this time, journalists also questioned the Chief Minister on the allegations made by Sanjay Raut regarding the bridge accident. "Some people accuse the country's army, some people accuse the country's bravery. They have only been accused from the streets to Delhi. I have not sat down to answer such people," said Chief Minister Fadnavis.